U.S. Not Taking Any position on Kashmir: Tammy  

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce said that the U.S. is taking no position on the issue of Kashmir.

Tammy condemned the recent terrorist attack in Indian held Kashmir and said that the U.S. stands with India.

Tammy further said that the situation between Pakistan and India is rapidly changing and that the U.S. is keeping a keen eye on the region.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Tammy Bruce almost called the security to kick out Mr Sam, a freelance journalist from the briefing after he raised his voice a few times to be given an opportunity to ask a question about the Gaza genocide.