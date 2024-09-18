U.S.-Pakistan relations amid calls for justice for journalists

Jalil Afridi

In a recent press briefing, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed a range of topics, including U.S.-Pakistan relations, following the visit of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The discussions, while primarily centered on security and economic issues, also covered the pressing matter of Afghan nationals under repatriation to the United States—a point highlighted by Miller in response to a question from *The Frontier Post*.

However, despite these comprehensive talks, notable omissions have sparked a conversation about broader concerns, such as the state of democracy and the safety of journalists in Pakistan.

Among the myriad issues in Pakistan, the unresolved murder of journalist Arshad Sharif stands out as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by media professionals in the country. Sharif’s death has become emblematic of the broader struggle for justice and accountability within the nation’s media landscape.

The Frontier Post has made calls for international recognition of his legacy, similar to how Washington, D.C., named a street after Jamal Khashoggi. These gestures are not merely symbolic; they underscore a demand for justice and acknowledgment of the risks journalists endure in their pursuit of truth.

The plight of Pakistani journalists reflects a larger systemic issue of impunity, where the killers of media professionals often go unpunished. This environment of unchecked power has been criticized for enabling abuses by individuals across various sectors, including media owners, military officials, and political leaders.

The calls for accountability extend beyond individual cases, pushing for a structural change that ensures no one—regardless of their position—has the right to harm innocent lives without consequence.

The complexity of Pakistan’s geopolitical environment further complicates the quest for press freedom. The country finds itself navigating the influences of major powers like China, which has been accused of spreading disinformation and exerting economic control over Pakistan. These dynamics place independent journalists at the center of a difficult landscape, where reporting on sensitive issues can lead to severe personal risk.

The ongoing influence of corrupt governance only exacerbates these challenges, making the role of journalism both crucial and hazardous.

The recent visit of Under Secretary Bass to Pakistan provided an opportunity for discussions on critical bilateral issues, including security, economic stability, and the handling of Afghan nationals seeking repatriation to the United States.

However, the absence of a more robust dialogue on the state of democracy in Pakistan and the implications of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s situation raises questions about the broader priorities of U.S. foreign policy in the region.

While security and economic concerns are undoubtedly important, the lack of focus on democratic values and press freedom has not gone unnoticed by observers and stakeholders.

Calls for justice for Arshad Sharif and other journalists serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of international advocacy. Independent journalism is a cornerstone of democratic societies, and protecting journalists is crucial for maintaining the integrity of information and accountability.

The international community, including influential bodies like the U.S. State Department, is urged to not only acknowledge these challenges but to take a proactive stance in advocating for the safety and rights of journalists.

Efforts such as naming streets after fallen journalists are symbolic gestures that carry significant weight in the fight against impunity.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with complex geopolitical pressures and internal challenges, the voices calling for justice, accountability, and press freedom must not be ignored. The U.S. and other international actors have a role to play in supporting these efforts, ensuring that the struggles of journalists are recognized and addressed on a global stage.

In a world where independent journalism is under threat, every act of solidarity counts, reminding us that the pursuit of truth and justice transcends borders and politics.