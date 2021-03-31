U.S receives $335 million compensation by Sudan

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State on Wednesday announced that the United States received the $335 million provided by Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of USAID employee John Granville.

According to the official press statement of U.S State Department, achieving compensation for these victims has been a top priority for the Department of State. We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred.

Last week, the Department transmitted to Congress the Secretary’s certification restoring Sudan’s sovereign immunities pursuant to the Sudan Claims Resolution Act enacted last December, he commented.

We appreciate Sudan’s constructive efforts over the past two years to work with us to resolve these long-outstanding claims, he said.

Secretary of State further remarked that with this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter. We look forward to expanding our bilateral relationship and to continuing our support for the efforts of the civilian-led transitional government to deliver freedom, peace, and justice to the Sudanese people, he said.