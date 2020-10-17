U.S rejects Putin’s proposal of extending the START treaty

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: On October 16th, Vladimir Putin called upon the meeting of Russian Security Council were he proposed to extend the time limit of START treat as after its end, threats to the international strategic stability will arise. In response to this proposal, United States has rejected the recommendation. Addressing the Russian Security Council, the president said that the country had new kinds of weapons systems that the United States did not possess and Moscow was willing to discuss this issue with Washington.

According to the statement of United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien U.S has rejected Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the last remaining arms control pact between Russia and the US without preconditions, labeling it as a “non-starter”.

“President Putin’s response today to extend New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter,” US national security advisor O’Brien in his statement.

On this rejection, the Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Anatonox said that U.S has not deeply analyzed Putin’s proposal, he warned that, “the US is attempting to intentionally distort Russia’s rejection of Washington’s propositions on the issue. The Russian Ambassador said that United States is trying to “turn things upside down to make Russia look as if it wants to destroy everything”.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Washington had already proposed a one-year extension to give time to negotiate beyond the treaty’s cessation date but with the understanding that the world’s two biggest nuclear powers would halt warhead work in the interim period. “This would have been a win for both sides, and we believed the Russians were willing to accept this proposal when I met with my counterpart in Geneva,” O’Brien said in a written statement.

The New START, signed in 2010, is the remaining valid Russian-US arms reduction deal. The treaty will expires in 2021 and the United States remains ambivalent on whether to extend it or not, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for dialogue.