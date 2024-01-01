U.S. Supports Turkey’s Role For Peace In The Middle East

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC – U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Rio de Janeiro today, underscoring the importance of Turkey’s role in advancing diplomatic solutions to pressing regional conflicts. The meeting focused on collaborative efforts to address crises in Lebanon, Gaza, and the South Caucasus, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to peace and stability in these regions.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Fidan emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities and the disarmament of armed groups, allowing citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes. Turkey’s active engagement in facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties was acknowledged as a crucial element of the peace process.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was also a key point of discussion. Both leaders highlighted the importance of ongoing relief efforts and the necessity of ending the war and ensuring the release of all hostages. Secretary Blinken praised Turkey’s role in addressing the humanitarian needs of the region and facilitating channels of communication for conflict resolution.

Additionally, the meeting covered the significance of achieving a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus. Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. support for Turkey’s efforts in promoting stability and reconciliation in the region.

In Washington, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the U.S. government’s encouragement of Turkey’s diplomatic contributions during his daily press briefing. While responding to a question from a reporter, Miller emphasized, “Turkey has been a critical partner in fostering dialogue and addressing some of the most challenging conflicts in the region. Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Foreign Minister Fidan today reflects our shared commitment to finding peaceful and lasting solutions.”

The discussions between Blinken and Fidan highlight the growing partnership between the United States and Turkey in addressing global challenges through diplomacy. Both leaders expressed optimism about continued collaboration in pursuit of regional and international peace.