U.S. Thanks Pakistan for Terrorist Arrest, Avoids Comment on Imran Khan’s Detention

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC— The United States has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the recent arrest and handover of a wanted terrorist, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday.

Tammy, spokesperson for the department, confirmed the U.S. appreciation while responding to a question from The Frontier Post. Asked whether anyone in the Trump administration had directly called Pakistani officials to convey thanks, Tammy said the U.S. extends its gratitude to the government of Pakistan. However, she did not clarify whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or any other senior official, had personally reached out to Islamabad.

“We have a common interest in fighting terrorism,” Tammy added.

In a follow-up question, The Frontier Post asked whether President Donald Trump was aware that Pakistan’s most popular political leader, Imran Khan, has been jailed for the past three years. The publication also inquired whether the president planned to focus attention on reported human rights violations in Pakistan.

Tammy did not address or acknowledge the question regarding Khan’s imprisonment, leaving it unclear where the administration stands on the issue.