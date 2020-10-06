U.S. top military officers tested positive

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The reports have revealed that U.S. top military officers in the United States have tested positive for cororna-virus and are being quarantined after the Coast Guard’s second-in command tested positive for coronavirus.

Coast Guard vice commandant Adm. Charles Ray tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend, the Coast Guard announced Tuesday.

Ray was at the Pentagon on Friday, according to the Coast Guard. Some of his meetings included other service chiefs, top Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in his own statement.

Till now, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, close aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, three Republican senators, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning,” Hoffman said. “No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Hoffman did not specify the names of officers that are being quarantined.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for comment.

But several news outlets reported that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and several other members of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining at home.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Ray met with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond.

Both officials are quarantining and have tested negative, they said.

Ray was at the White House on Sept. 27 for a Gold Star family event in which several other top defense officials, including Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, were also in attendance.

Several attendees at Trump’s White House announcement nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, which happened the day before the Gold Star families’ event, have since tested positive for the virus.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment this Friday after experiencing a high fever and severe breathing issues

Trump was discharged Monday evening, returning to the White House still infectious and downplaying the coronaries by not wearing the mask.

Trump was given several experimental treatments, including an antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, the antiviral medication remdesivir and dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat inflammation.

On Tuesday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump is reporting “no symptoms.”

Amid coronaries outbreak The Pentagon ensured that national security is the priority and U.S. military is ready to defend its country.

The senior military leaders are able to remain fully ready to perform their duties from an alternative location.

The department of Defense has been following the SOP’s of the virus tha includes wearing mask, social distancing.