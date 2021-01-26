U.S travelers will have to proof negative COVID-19 ahead of boarding

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: On Monday, the United States issued new rules for traveling, stating that travelers will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovering before boarding.

According to the official spokesperson of State Department, the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminded all travelers that beginning tomorrow, January 26, all air passengers two years of age or older arriving to the United States must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding.

Moreover, the spokesperson also informed that, this order applies to both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens. He also added that U.S. citizens should reconsider non-essential travel abroad.

The press release mentioned the details of the order citing that those that must travel abroad following the implementation of this order should carefully consider the that testing availability and turnaround times vary widely around the world.

For that citizens should check the U.S. Embassy website for their planned destination(s) for information about testing options. What plan do you have to ensure you can get a test that meets the requirement in order to come home on time?

The statement also mentioned that many individuals infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 are asymptomatic and unaware they carry the virus. If you test positive, you will not be able to return home as planned. What plan do you have in case you cannot come home for several weeks? Where will you stay? How will you finance your stay?

Regarding financing medical care the statement adds that, travelers should be aware that the availability and quality of healthcare varies around the world, and that private health insurance may not cover expenses incurred abroad. Will your health insurance cover your hospitalization or other medical expenses abroad? Do you have travel insurance that covers medical evacuation to the United States, and does it include COVID-19 as a covered item?

The Department and the CDC continue to strongly recommend U.S. citizens reconsider travel abroad, and postpone all non-essential travel, the spokesperson mentioned.

He also added that, “If you must travel overseas, you should review the entire State Department Travel Advisory for your destination(s) on travel state.gov and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive important updates from the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. You should obtain travel insurance that will cover medical evacuation, including for COVID-19, to the United States, in the event you become seriously ill, he added.

Furthermore he also mentioned that, “We also urge those contemplating travel abroad to review CDC’s country-specific travel recommendations and their overall guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019.ncov/travelers/index.html .

While concluding the statement spokesperson ensured that, U.S. citizens abroad should also closely monitor guidance from local public health and immigration authorities at their location.