Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: In an unusual twist during the U.S. State Department’s press briefing, The Frontier Post brought attention to a viral incident involving a Pakistani donut shop, Crusteez, which has gained popularity after one of its employees allegedly criticized the Chief Justice of Pakistan, stating, “shame on you.”



The Frontier Post asked Matthew Miller whether he hears such incident happening to Chief Justices of other countries as well. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, appearing caught off guard, humorously admitted that he was “not fully tracking the latest donut shop news from Pakistan” and expressed his love for donuts, particularly sour cream ones.

The Frontier Post also questioned another serious issue concerning Pakistan’s political climate. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had recently issued a fiery statement, threatening retaliation against the federal government if violence was used against protesters in the province. The Frontier Post questioned whether such rhetoric alarmed the U.S. Matthew Miller, though unaware of the specific comment, emphasized the need to review the statement in full context before offering any official comment.