U.S. urges responsible resolution between India and Pakistan

By Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: The United States is urging both India and Pakistan to pursue a “responsible resolution” to ensure long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia, following high-level diplomatic outreach amid escalating tensions.

During a press briefing at the U.S. State Department, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The conversations come in the wake of a recent terrorist incident in Indian-administered Kashmir that has heightened regional unease.

“As the President articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism,” Bruce said, adding, “Prime Minister Modi has our full support.” She emphasized that the U.S. remains in close communication with both governments “at multiple levels.”

When asked whether U.S. calls for de-escalation were being taken seriously by both sides, Bruce responded that the U.S. government is in “constant communication” and is actively encouraging restraint and diplomatic engagement. “We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties,” she said, declining to provide further specifics.