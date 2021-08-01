U.S. urges Tunisia’s president to outline a swift return to the “democratic path”

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Tunisia’s president on Saturday to outline a swift return to the “democratic path” following his seizure of governing powers last Sunday, the White House said.

Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and poor governance to dismiss the prime minister, freeze parliament and seize executive control in a move welcomed by street rallies but which his opponents branded a coup.

In a phone call, Sullivan underscored to Saied the need for “rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilize Tunisia’s economy and confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament,” the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Courtesy: Reuters