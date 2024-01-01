U.S. Voices Concerns Over Harassment of Balochistan’s Senator Nasima Ehsan and Travel Ban on Dr. Mahrang Baloch

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The Frontier Post has raised alarming concerns regarding the alleged harassment of a female senator from Balochistan, Pakistan, Nasima Ehsan, in connection with her refusal to support a constitutional amendment.

According to reports, Senator Ehsan’s child and husband were allegedly kidnapped by the current government and its supporters in a bid to force her into voting for the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which she and her party leader oppose. These coercive tactics have raised serious questions about the state of democracy in Pakistan.

In response to these claims, The Frontier Post received an emailed statement from the U.S. State Department. The spokesperson acknowledged that they were aware of the opposition party’s claims that certain members were being harassed and threatened ahead of the vote on the bill.



The State Department’s response emphasized that they urge all countries, including Pakistan, to ensure legislative processes, such as constitutional amendments, are conducted in a manner that upholds democratic principles, the rule of law, and human rights.

In a separate query, The Frontier Post correspondent also highlighted the case of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a leader from Balochistan, who was reportedly barred from attending a Time Magazine event honoring influential young leaders. Baloch was prevented from boarding a flight at Karachi International Airport. The U.S. State Department confirmed they were aware of the incident and had raised their concerns with the Government of Pakistan.



The spokesperson reiterated that the United States stands with democracy and human rights defenders worldwide, calling on Pakistan to respect fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of movement.

These developments have sparked serious discussions about democracy and governance in Pakistan, with international scrutiny growing in response to the allegations.