U.S. Warns Israel to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Escalating Tensions

F.P Report

Washington, D.C., October 15, 2024 — In a press briefing today, the U.S. State Department confirmed a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, urging Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The letter, initially meant as a private diplomatic communication, has now been made public. It underscores growing U.S. concerns about the sharp reduction in humanitarian assistance reaching Palestinian civilians, especially as the conflict in Gaza deepens.

Since April, U.S. officials have been closely monitoring the levels of aid making it into Gaza, with concerns rising as the number of aid trucks plummeted by over 50% from a peak of 400 trucks per day. “What we have seen over the past few months is that the level of humanitarian assistance has not been sustained,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during the briefing. He noted that despite initial improvements after U.S. interventions in the spring, the aid levels have since fallen drastically. The current situation, Miller emphasized, is “unacceptable.”

Diplomatic Pressure and Legal Implications

The letter from Blinken and Austin highlighted that further delays or arbitrary restrictions on humanitarian aid could have legal consequences under U.S. law. Miller noted that U.S. law mandates specific certifications that Israel is not “arbitrarily denying humanitarian assistance” to Gaza. This law could potentially impact U.S. military assistance to Israel, although Miller stopped short of specifying what actions might be taken if Israel does not comply with the U.S. recommendations.

“We are focused on seeing results, not making threats,” Miller explained. The U.S. hopes that Israel will reverse its current stance and take immediate steps to facilitate aid delivery. “We know it’s possible to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” he said, pointing to Israel’s cooperation with international organizations on a polio vaccination campaign as evidence that aid can be delivered effectively when logistical and bureaucratic challenges are addressed.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating at an alarming rate, with aid organizations reporting severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical supplies. The World Food Program reported no aid trucks entering Gaza in October, while the numbers in August and September were significantly below the required levels. The sharp decline in aid deliveries has raised concerns that the civilian population, already suffering from months of conflict, could face even more dire conditions in the coming weeks.

When pressed on the timing of the U.S. intervention, given the long-standing crisis, Miller defended the U.S. actions. He explained that the State Department has been in constant dialogue with Israel and that the letter represents the culmination of weeks of discussions and unmet assurances. “This letter is not our first conversation with Israel about this issue,” he said, pointing out that U.S. officials have been working to increase aid since the conflict began over a year ago.

Civilian Casualties and Military Operations

Another pressing concern raised during the briefing was the high civilian toll from Israel’s military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon. Over the weekend, a strike on a hospital in Gaza resulted in numerous civilian deaths, a situation that Miller described as “horrifying.” Although the U.S. supports Israel’s right to defend itself, Miller reiterated that civilian harm must be minimized.

“There are real security concerns inside Gaza, but the answer cannot be to stop the flow of food, water, and medicine,” Miller said, dismissing claims that allowing aid into Gaza only strengthens Hamas. He stressed that innocent civilians, particularly children, should not be penalized for the actions of militant groups.

The U.S. also expressed concerns about Israel’s recent bombing campaign in Beirut, Lebanon, which has targeted areas believed to be used by Hizballah. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, the State Department emphasized the importance of avoiding civilian casualties and warned that such strikes could exacerbate tensions in the region. “We’ve made clear to Israel that we oppose the bombing campaign in Beirut,” Miller said, adding that the U.S. continues to push for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon.

Looking Ahead

With just 30 days given to Israel to address U.S. concerns, the next month will be critical in determining how the humanitarian situation in Gaza unfolds. The U.S. has made it clear that it expects immediate action and is prepared to enforce provisions under U.S. law if necessary. However, Miller expressed optimism that Israel would cooperate, citing previous instances where U.S. pressure had resulted in positive changes.

As the conflict continues to rage, the U.S. is walking a fine line, balancing its long-standing support for Israel with increasing global pressure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. With the U.S. presidential election just weeks away, the timing of this diplomatic intervention is significant, though Miller dismissed any suggestion that domestic political considerations played a role in the decision.

For now, all eyes are on Israel’s response as the U.S. works to avert a further deepening of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The next 30 days will be crucial in determining whether diplomatic efforts can translate into meaningful change on the ground.