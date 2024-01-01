U19 World Cup: Pakistan crush New Zealand by 10 wickets

F.P. Report

LONDON: Pakistan on Saturday handed a 10-wicket thrashing to New Zealand in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 fixture at East London’s Buffalo Park.

Pakistan made it three wins from as many games in the tournament on the back of the crushing victory in the group stage.

Pakistan put on a wonderful bowling display to dismiss New Zealand for just 140 in 38 overs. Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah were the pick of the bowlers. The former stood out with his sublime figures of 3-6 in five overs with two maidens to his name.

Ubaid Shah, younger brother of star pacer Naseem Shah returned with brilliant figures of 3-30 in nine overs.

New Zealand put on a dismal batting performance. Lachlan Stackpole top-scored with 37-ball 42 with seven fours and a six to his name.

Openers Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain scored unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan successfully chased the 141-run target in just 25.2 overs.

Shahzaib Khan was the standout performer with his 86-ball 80. His knock included 10 fours and three maximums.

Shamyl Hussain struck six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 66-ball 54.

Pakistan had started their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign on the back of a resounding 181-run win over Afghanistan. They went on to beat Nepal by five wickets in the following game.