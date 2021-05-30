UAE ambassador meets Jews’s spiritual leader

TEL AVIV (Monitoring Desk): The United Arab Emirates’ envoy to Israel meets with Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party on Sinday.

Cohen bestows upon Ambassador Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khajah a priestly blessing and the two discuss the normalization agreement inked between the two countries last year, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Israel summons Philippine envoy for ‘clarification’ over backing of UN rights probe: The Foreign Ministry summons the Philippine ambassador to Israel for a “clarification” after the Philippines voted last week to back the establishment of an open-ended UN Human Rights Council probe of Israel.

A statement says Gilad Cohen, the deputy direct-general for Asia and the Pacific, told Ambassador Macairog Alberto that the vote was unacceptable to Israel and amounted to a prize for the Gaza-ruling group Hamas.

“Israel expects from friendly countries like the Philippines not to support proposals that strengthen terror and to stand alongside us at this hour,” Cohen is quoted as saying in the Foreign Ministry statement.