UAE: Assad’s visit will strengthen role of Arabs in resolving Syrian crisis

BEIRUT (TASS): The visit of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to Abu Dhabi and Dubai took place as part of the UAE’s efforts to reduce tensions and find solutions to regional crises. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, announced this on Saturday on his Twitter page.

“The difficult situation in the Middle East requires us to take measures to repel dangerous challenges,” he stressed. “And the visit of President Assad will help strengthen the Arab role in resolving the Syrian crisis.” According to Gargash, “the leadership of the UAE is convinced of the need to establish dialogue and interaction in the Arab political arena.” “We need bold steps to strengthen stability and ensure the well-being of the Arab peoples,” he said.

The Syrian leader held talks on Friday with the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The SANA agency informed that the crown prince received Assad at the Al-Shati Palace. According to Sheikh Al Nahyan, “Syria is the main pillar of the security of the Arab countries and the position of the UAE in support of its territorial unity remains unchanged.” He called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops that are illegally on Syrian soil.

Assad also met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the ruler of the emirate of Dubai. During the talks, the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation were discussed.

Assad’s visits to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were his first trip to the Gulf region since 2011. Damascus and the UAE resumed diplomatic relations between themselves in December 2018.

The Emirates authorities have officially acknowledged that the suspension of Syria’s membership in the Arab League since 2011 was a mistake. The UAE supports the return of Syria to the ranks of the inter-Arab community.

Related