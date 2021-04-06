UAE begins operations of first Arab nuclear plant

ABU DHABI (AFP): The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that its Barakah nuclear power plant has started commercial operations, in a first for the Arab world.

“The UAE has entered a landmark phase today,” tw-eeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE vice president and prime minister.

“The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also ruler of Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan likewise lauded the achievement.

“The start of commercial operations at the Barakah nuclear energy plant is a historic milestone for the United Arab Emirates that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector,” he tweeted.