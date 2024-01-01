UAE budget carrier flydubai cancels flights to Jordan, Iran, Iraq and Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) : UAE airline flydubai canceled flights to Jordan, Iran, Iraq and Israel and diverted others on Saturday, a company spokesperson said, shortly after Israel struck military targets in Iran.

Iran meanwhile announced it will resume flights as normal from 9 a.m. (0530 GMT), the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday following a brief suspension after Israel struck military targets in the country.

Iraq also reopened its airspace and resumed flights, state news agency INA reported on Saturday, citing the ministry of transportation, following a brief suspension which it had attributed to regional tensions.