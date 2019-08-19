UAE citizen becomes approver in fake accounts case against Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The problems for former president Asif Ali Zardari have grown more as Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah – central character in the fake accounts case – has become an approver.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has obtained important evidences from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizen who was allegedly involved in the money laundering and had been nominated in the reference.

The anti-corruption watchdog produced Nasser Abdulla before the Accountability Court (AC) and he recorded his statement under section 164 before Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Waseem Ahmed who was performing duty as the magistrate.

Nasser Abdulla Lootah stated that he had no connection with the alleged money laundering and Abdul Ghani Majid of the Omni Group misused his documents. He assured that he will completely cooperate with the anti-graft body in investigations.

The arrest warrants against Nasser Abdulla have been cancelled; however, the final decision on his plea to become the approver will be made by the NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Let it be known that Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah is Chairman and Director of the Summit Bank.