UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign industrial pact

DUBAI (Agencies): The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan officially signed the ‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of the partnership which marks a new era of opportunities to enhance economic growth across five key sectors: food and agriculture, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals.

The launch was also attended by Egypt and Jordan’s Prime Ministers Mostafa Madbouly and Bisher al-Khasawneh.

The agreement was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Egyptian Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Nevein Gamea, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef al-Shamali.

“The partnership embodies the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to enhance industrial integration with Arab nations and the rest of the world so we can achieve a major leap in the industrial sector and transform its potential as an economic driver. Industry is the backbone of the world’s largest economies,” WAM quoted Sheikh Mansour as saying.

“Through its capabilities, effective policies and current focus on developing advanced technology and logistics infrastructure, we are confident that the UAE can build a global economic powerhouse by leveraging industrial partnerships across the region,” he added, stressing the need to advance the industrial sector in the three nations to ensure economic diversification and resilience.

Related