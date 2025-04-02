UAE envoy visits Kabul, meets with Taliban officials

KABUL (Amu tv): The United Arab Emirates’ special envoy to Afghanistan met with senior Taliban officials in Kabul during a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation, according to a statement released by the Taliban’s foreign ministry.

Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, the U.A.E.’s envoy, held talks with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. The two discussed ways to enhance trade and transit relations between the two countries, the statement said.

Muttaqi reportedly described relations between the Taliban and the U.A.E. as “positive” and emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached during a recent Taliban delegation’s visit to the Emirates.

He expressed hope that the agreements would translate into concrete progress in economic cooperation.

Al Ketbi, for his part, reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s commitment to expanding engagement with Kabul. He said the main purpose of his visit was to follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements reached in earlier meetings between the two foreign ministries.

According to the Taliban statement, Al Ketbi also highlighted the need to streamline trade and transit procedures and expressed the U.A.E.’s readiness to broaden cooperation with Afghanistan.

As of Friday, the U.A.E.’s foreign ministry had not issued a public statement regarding the visit.