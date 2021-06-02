UAE extends its ban on arrival of passengers from Pakistan till June 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates has extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from Pakistan till June 30 in the wake of its measures to contain Covid-19 spread by imposing restrictions on international travel, on Wednesday.

According to sources, the UAE government on Wednesday extended its ban on Pakistani passengers till June 30.

The UAE imposed this ban on May 12 when Pakistan was battling the ferocious third wave of coronavirus and its infectivity rate was quite high. Though its positivity rate has come down to 3.90% now, but still many countries have placed Pakistan on their red list owing to the prevalence of deadly Indian variant in the South Asian region.

The sources said that all national and international airlines have been informed about the UAE government’s restrictions on Pakistani passengers.

However, the Emirates nationals, diplomatic staff and business plan tours have been exempted from this ban.