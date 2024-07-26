UAE govt urges ‘temporary international mission’ for post-war Gaza

ABU DHABI (AFP): The United Arab Emirates called Thursday for a “temporary international mission” for post-war Gaza to restore order and address the humanitarian crisis in the devastated territory.

It came after Arab heads of state called at a summit in May for the deployment of UN peacekeepers across the occupied Palestinian territories, an idea strongly opposed by Israel.

“Consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government,” UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy told the official WAM news agency.

“This international mission will be responsible for efficiently responding to the humanitarian crisis… establishing law and order… and paving the way to reunite Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority,” she said.

Her comments came days after deputy foreign minister Lana Nusseibeh told British newspaper the Financial Times that “the UAE could consider being part of the stabilisation forces alongside Arab and international partners . . . at the invitation of a reformed Palestinian Authority”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said little about his plans for post-war Gaza, but in a speech to the US Congress on Wednesday he said Israel should retain control of security matters while Palestinian figures acceptable to Israel administered civil affairs.

Washington has said repeatedly that it opposes post-war government of Gaza by either Israel or Hamas and has called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge instead.

The Palestinian Authority has had no presence in Gaza since Hamas seized sole control of the territory in 2007.

It exercises limited powers in Palestinian towns and cities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.