UAE introduces 90-day multiple entry visit visa

DUBAI (Web Desk) : The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new multi-entry visit visa, allowing foreign nationals to visit relatives and friends without the need for a local sponsor or guarantor.

The UAE now offers flexible stay options of 30, 60 or 90 days and is expected to greatly benefit communities like Pakistanis, who often face hurdles in obtaining UAE visas for family and personal visits.

Who can apply for UAE visa?

The new UAE visa is open to individuals visiting close relatives, including parents, children, siblings, or spouses. Applicants must submit proof of the relationship, such as marriage or birth certificates.

Friends are also eligible but must provide valid reasons for their visit, such as attending key events or spending time with close associates.

Application process for UAE visa

Applicants can apply via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website, mobile app, or service centers in the UAE. Required documents include:

A valid passport (minimum six months validity).

Two recent passport-sized photographs.

Supporting financial documentation.

Employment or business-related proof (e.g., salary certificate, partnership contract, or business license).

UAE visa fees and charges

The visa fees are structured as follows:

30-day visa: AED 300 (Rs22,755).

60-day visa: AED 500 (Rs37,925).

90-day visa: AED 700 (Rs53,095).

A refundable deposit of AED 2,000 (Rs151,700) is required as financial security, alongside minor administrative charges. Applicants must also secure medical insurance, which costs AED 40 to AED 90 (Rs3,034 to Rs6,825) depending on the visa duration.

Facilitating family reunions

This development marks a step forward in enhancing the UAE’s accessibility for expatriates seeking to reconnect with loved ones. It eliminates the complexities of local sponsorship and is particularly significant for Pakistani nationals, fostering easier family reunions and personal visits.