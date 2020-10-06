UAE, Israel FMs embark on bilateral talks in Berlin

F.P. Report

BERLIN: The Foreign Ministers of Israel, UAE and Germany are engaged in bilateral and trilateral talks.

This is the first and historic meeting between UAE and Israel as it marks the first face-to-face meeting after UAE’s official recognition of Israel.

The officials of all three states met at Villa Borsig in Tegel area of Berlin.

Before initiating the in-depth talks, the officials also visited Holocaust memorial in central Berlin.

The officials have also confirmed that UAE. Israel and Germany are engaged in “bilateral and trilateral consultations”.

In addition to this, the agencies shave reported that the foreign minister of Israel and UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan also greeted each other by touching elbows and refraining to handshake, while abiding with the COVID-19 measures.

On the historic occasion, the German Foreign Minister expressed his views by saying that “it’s a great honor that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting.”

He also said that “the most important currency in diplomacy is trust”.

German Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude to Israel and UAE officials for placing trust in Germany and initiating their bilateral talks and Germany will play a fruitful role shaping the bilateral relations for Israel and UAE, he said.