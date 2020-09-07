‘UAE-Israel pact to be signed on Sept. 22’

JERUSALEM (AA): Israel and the UAE plan to sign their normalization agreement at the White House on Sept. 22, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The Israeli Channel 12 News said that arrangements were underway between the UAE, the US, and Israel to organize a grand official signing ceremony in Washington DC in presence of US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Zayed.

According to the broadcaster, the ceremony was originally planned to be on Sept. 13, the same day of signing the Oslo peace ac-cord between the Palest-inians and the Israelis in 1993.The event, however, may be pushed back to Sept. 22 where Netanyahu will manage to give his speech at the UN General Assembly’s 75th session, it said.

The Israeli channel said the new date aims to let more leaders and representatives of Arab nations to attend the ceremony while they are present in the US for attending the UN General Assembly session.