UAE-Israel pledge to strengthen communications

DUBAI (Agencies): Defense ministers of the UAE and Israel discussed peace and stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Tuesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Emirati Minister of State for Defense Affairs Moha-mmed bin Ahmad Al Baw-ardi and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the historic peace agreement between the two countries, which was announced on August 13.

“Both ministers expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction,” WAM reported.

The ministers also discussed strengthening communication channels as well as establishing “solid bilateral relations” to benefit the UAE, Israel, and the wider region.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and the UAE-Israel agreement, over the phone on Tuesday, according to state news agency WAM.

Pompeo is expected to visit the UAE this week during his Middle East trip, in which he has already stopped in Israel and Sudan.

The conversation between Sheikh Zayed and Pompeo follows after a phone call between Israeli and Emirati defense ministers earlier on Tuesday.

