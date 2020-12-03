UAE launches satellite to celebrate National Day

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: The UAE has launched the “Falcon Eye” satellite into space to mark its 49th National Day, state news agency WAM has reported.

The Soyuz ST-A rocket took off from the French Guiana Space Centre on Wednesday carrying the Gulf country’s earth-observation satellite that could take high-resolution images.

It is the fourth reconnaissance satellite launched by the UAE, bringing the total number to 12 satellites into orbit.

The satellite will be used for mapping, agricultural and environmental monitoring, urban planning, helping with response planning for natural disasters, as well as monitoring the UAE’s borders and coasts.

“This national achievement is worthy of pride not only given the civil and military importance of Falcon’s Eye, but also because it has unique characteristics, including a mobile platform for receiving and sending photos from any location in the world that will be used for various purposes,” Matar Salem Ali Al-Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, said.

It will remain in low Earth orbit for 10 years to take high quality imagery.

Al-Dhaheri said the move has “reinforced the UAE’s accumulated experience in the satellite sector.”

Courtesy: Arab News