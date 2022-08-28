UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims

Web Desk

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has ordered the dispatch of 3,000 tons of critical aid to support the victims of the floods in Pakistan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Relief teams have also been dispatched to support institutions in providing food aid, shelter, and medical supplies to those impacted by the floods and torrential rains, which killed over 1,000 people and displaced thousands more.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered condolences to the victims, according to a WAM statement.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support to Pakistan in overcoming the crisis.

Sharif thanked the UAE president for the urgent relief dispatched to improve the living conditions of those affected by the floods, noting the country’s long-standing support to Pakistan.