UAE, Pakistan strengthen strategic ties at 12th Joint Ministerial Commission

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: In a significant step towards deepening bilateral relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan concluded the 12th session of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The session was co-chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The high-level meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to expand cooperation across political, economic, and technological domains. At the conclusion of the session, the two sides signed the official minutes of the 12th JMC, along with several landmark agreements aimed at enhancing strategic collaboration.

Among the highlights was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, facilitating easier mobility for nationals of both countries. This is expected to further boost people-to-people ties, tourism, and business exchanges.

In a bid to bolster economic cooperation, the two countries also inked a MoU establishing a joint task force focused on promoting UAE investments in Pakistan’s strategic sectors. The agreement was signed by UAE’s Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, and Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Bajwa. Recognizing the importance of innovation and technology, both sides witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy. This pact was signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi and Zarar Hashim Khan, Federal Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

Speaking at the session, UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh emphasized the enduring strength of UAE-Pakistan relations, which date back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971. He described Pakistan as a long-standing partner and lauded the consistent growth in bilateral trade, with non-oil trade volumes exceeding US$8.6 billion in 2024.

“The Joint Ministerial Commission reflects our shared commitment to a future of mutual prosperity and strategic cooperation,” said Al Sayegh. He praised Senator Ishaq Dar for his dedication to advancing bilateral relations and reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to explore new avenues of partnership.

The session was attended by several senior officials from both countries, including Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Omran Sharaf, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, and other key members of the UAE and Pakistani delegations. The agreements signed during the session signal a renewed momentum in UAE-Pakistan relations, with both nations pledging to intensify collaboration in investment, digital transformation, and mobility. As both countries look toward a shared future marked by innovation and inclusive growth, the 12th JMC serves as a cornerstone for a strengthened and more dynamic bilateral relationship.