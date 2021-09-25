UAE PM announces major reshuffle in Govt.

DUBAI (TASS): A major reshuffle was made on Saturday in the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a new national development strategy and operating principles for the executive authorities for the next half century. Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced this on his Twitter page .

“In order to preserve our achievements and accelerate the process of national development, we are announcing today the appointment of new ministers to the federal government and are announcing a new methodology for the Cabinet of Ministers for the next 50 years. “UAE – 2021” in which we have achieved our goals over the past ten years.” According to the head of government, the Emirates are now leading in the world in 100 indicators of development, in the region – in 470 state and economic indicators, as well as indicators of development. “We are entering a new fifty-year plan with diverse global ambitions,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the goal of the changes is to create a flexible government with faster decision-making capabilities, which is aimed at continuing national achievements and is able to keep pace with the times, make the most of opportunities and respond quickly to the new reality. “We are announcing the merger of ministries and departments, the redistribution of powers and responsibilities, the restructuring of the UAE government,” he said. “We are closing 50% of public service centers in order to turn them into digital platforms within two years, uniting 50% of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries and appoint new state ministers and heads of specialized sectors. “

The new government has 33 ministers, including nine women. The son of the head of government, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. The changes also affected the ministries of justice, personnel and emiratization, climate change and environmental protection, which will henceforth also be responsible for food security and water resources.