UAE president reaffirms support for Ukraine peace efforts in meeting with Zelenskyy

ABU DHABI (Agencies): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and continuing initiatives to ease its humanitarian impact, state news agency WAM reported.

For his part, Zelenskyy said he had discussed bringing back Ukrainian people from Russian captivity with Sheikh Mohamed.

“The UAE’s mediation has saved many lives,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram app referring to the UAE’s previous help with prisoners swaps.

Top Russian and US officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss improving ties, a “possible” truce in Ukraine and a summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

The talks come amid a burst of diplomacy on the Ukraine conflict, kick-started by the US leader’s phone calls to both Putin and Zelenskyy last week in which he pressed both presidents to end the fighting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a senior Putin aide Yury Ushakov will fly to Riyadh on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The talks between the US and Russian counterparts will be “devoted primarily to restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations,” Peskov said.

Talks in Riyadh will also “be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution, and organizing a meeting between the two presidents,” Peskov told reporters.