UAE says will cooperate with UN, US on Libya conflict

United Nations (United States) (AFP) The United Arab Emirates, accused this week by the United States of military intervention in Libya’s protracted civil war, issued a statement Friday stating its readiness to work “closely” with the new US administration for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“There is an urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Libya,” Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE ambassador to the UN, said in a letter.

“The UAE stands ready to work closely with all Security Council members, including the new US administration, to achieve a peaceful settlement for the Libyan people,” she said.

She said the country welcomed the Security Council’s “call for all foreign forces to withdraw from Libya. Foreign intervention in the conflict must end now.”

The day before, during a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Libya, the United States called on “all external parties, to include Russia, Turkey and the UAE, to respect Libyan sovereignty and immediately cease all military intervention in Libya.”

Together with Egypt and Russia, the UAE is one of the main backers of Khalifa Haftar, the strongman in the east of Libya who is fighting the UN-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

“The UAE firmly believes that diplomatic and political solutions are the sole path to end the Libyan conflict, Nusseibeh said.

“The first priority is to preserve and reinforce the ceasefire agreement” agreed to in October, she said.

“This will enable and encourage a political process and a Libyan-led transition that fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability, peace, and prosperity,” she added.

