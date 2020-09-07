UAE team planning trip to Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters): The UAE is reportedly pl-anning on sending an official delegation to Israel on September 22, as part of the normalization between the two countries announced last month.

The delegation would be “in reciprocation” for a trip to Abu Dhabi last week by senior Israeli and US officials, a source told the Reuters news agency, which reported the planned visit on Monday.

The report was not immediately confirmed by Israeli authorities. A source cited by the report said the Israel trip will be confirmed after a date is announced for the signing ceremony in Washington.