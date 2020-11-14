UAE will open its land border to Omanis next week

Monitoring Desk

The UAE will open its land border to Omanis from Nov. 16, allowing them to enter without prior approval from local authorities, state news agency WAM reported.

The country is set to open land ports on Monday, according to a joint statement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Citizens of Oman will be allowed entry without the additional requirement of approval from UAE authorities, the statement said.

Those entering the country will need to present a negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory, and will also be required to conduct a COVID-19 test at the ports upon arrival.

Another PCR test will be required if they stay for more than four consecutive days in the UAE.

Courtesy: Arab News