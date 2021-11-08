UAE’s modernization drive

The United Arab Emirates has been overhauling its legal system as part of the ‘Projects of the 50′, a series of development and economic projects intended to accelerate the country’s progress and establishment of an ideal destination for talent and investors. According to reports, President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced important legislative reforms that provide a modern judicial framework for non-Muslim residents to resolve family disputes in a flexible manner. According to Under Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, the new law briefly covers civil marriage, divorce, joint child custody, and inheritance. It was said that the law would be the first of its kind in the world, which deals with minor details regarding non-Muslims’ family life. According to details, a new court would be setup dedicated to non-Muslim family matters. It will deal with the divorce procedures, the rights of the spouses after divorce, and the judge’s discretion in assessing the wife’s financial rights based on specific criteria. The court’s manual, law and procedures of the new court will be bilingual in Arabic and English in order to facilitate the understanding of judicial procedures by foreigners and to improve judicial transparency.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is actively working to transform itself into an industrial and technologically developed nation and an important destination for tourists across the world. UAE Supreme leader and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is gradually converting the Emirati society into an inclusive, tolerant, and pluralistic civilization through a wide range of measures including modernization of labour laws, protection of minorities rights, extension of citizenry rights to foreign nationals and introduction of ambitious policies to attract talented youths across the world. The recent endeavor of UAE’s leadership is another milestone toward the destiny of inclusiveness and social cohesiveness. Presently, UAE has become a key player in the Middle East and North African affairs and after completion of Projects of the 50, it will emerge as a more responsible and important nation of the world.