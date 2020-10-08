UAE’s signs strategic deal with Israel’s ISDE

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: The Defense exhibition organizer called, IDEX, the International Defence Exhibition and Conference organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC), has declared the signing of a strategic agreement with ISDE.

UAE state news told that, the agreement has UAE to host an Israeli pavilion at the UAE defense show for the first time in history.

The event is expected to take place on February 21-25 in 2021 at Abu Dhabi.

The largest Israeli Defense, Homeland Security (HLS) and Cyber Expo, and part of the Avnon Group, as the exclusive promoter of IDEX to Israeli defense, security, and technology companies.

The sources say that, ADNEC has been a longstanding arena in hosting the international participation of industry leaders.

Since the beginning of IDEX and NAVDEX, ADNEC has shown an impressive track record in shaping the regional business tourism landscape for the industry.

ISDEF will be the event’s agent in the State of Israel, it has the role of preparing, organizing, and hosting the Israeli pavilion at the exhibition.

This agreement igned between the UAE and Israel is aligned with ADNEC’s strategy and promotion of IDEX by increasing partnerships and collaborations with companies and exhibitors globally.

In the past ISDEF hosted major Israeli companies from the defense and cyber sectors.

This includes OSG, IWI, NSO Group, Skylock, Elsight, and others, displaying advanced technologies and solutions including cybersecurity, intelligence and Internet of Things, mobile infrastructure, smart sensors, military and police equipment, training.

The opening of registration for Israeli companies to participate as part of the Israeli pavilion at IDEX is to be officially announced in the next few weeks.

Commenting on the signing of the agreements, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, that, Israel is looking forward for working with new partners.

While commenting on the UAE-Israel peace deal, he said that both the countries are opening a new chapter regarding tourism industry. He further added by saying that, ADNEC is pleased with ISDEF to introduce a new pavilion to IDEX and NAVDEX 2021.

Stacy Dotan, Chief Marketing Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Avnon Group also commented on the occasion and said that, “amazing opportunity will be explored between UAE and Israel.

He further added that, both states will explore new dimensions in the fields of business and security.

Matti Weinberg, CEO of ISDEF expressed his views by saying that, this agreement reflects ISDEF’s professional and forward-thinking approach as a major marketing platform for Israel’s innovative cybersecurity, defense, and HLS technologies.