Uber launches safety ToolKit for drivers and passengers

LONDON (Reuters): Uber’s recent safety push is spreading to Europe. The ridesharing service is launching a safety center in its app for the UK and 23 other European countries to provide many of the safeguards that launched stateside earlier in the year.

You can share trip details with trusted contacts, quickly access emergency services and read safety-related info like GPS tracking policies and customer support options. It will also anonymize pickup and drop-off locations for drivers, and UK users will also have the choice of two-factor authentication to add a layer of security.

Drivers and Uber Eats couriers will see their own upgrades, such as trusted contacts and emergency alerts. They’ll receive their own specific improvements, such as in-app speed limit warnings and an insurance hub to manage their coverage.

These are welcome additions if you’ve ever been nervous about taking a late-night Uber ride. They’re also somewhat necessary given Uber’s precarious status in the region. While it recently regained its London taxi license, it still has a lot of work to do if it’s going to build trust among officials concerned that its safety measures fell short of expectations. This won’t necessarily satisfy authorities, but it might be a step in the right direction.

Advertisements