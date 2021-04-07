UBL Digital partners with NIFT

F.P. Report

KARACHI: UBL Digital recently signed a strategic agreement with NIFT to enable digital payments (mobile/e-commerce) via ‘NIFTePay.’ This partnership will allow UBL Branch and OMNI customers to conduct secure e-commerce transactions directly through their accounts. Going forward, UBL customers will be able to purchase online on UBL and NIFT enabled eCommerce merchants, thereby providing end-user convenience and expanding the reach for safe and secure online transactions.

Furthermore, NIFTePay will also be integrating with UBL Digital’s internet payment gateway, which will enable other Bank customers to pay online at web stores by checking-out through the account direct debit option. Funds will be directly deducted from the customer’s account and transferred to the merchant in an easy and secure way. This partnership will help augment digital acceptance and create an interoperable digital payments ecosystem in the country.

The signing ceremony was attended by Haider Wahab – CEO, Fawad Abdul Kader – Head of DFS and Imran Korai – Head of Business Development from NIFT. UBL was represented by Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, Head Digital Payments & Branchless Banking, Amin Rahman, Head Digital Channels; Arsalan Arif, Head Digital Payments Acceptance; Adnan Javaid, Head Digital Banking; and Aliya Ahmed, Head of Digital Communications.

Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, on occasion, expressed his delight that partnerships like these provide UBL the capability for offering a variety of digital payment options to its customers. Acknowledging the focus & efforts of the Government of Pakistan and SBP on digitization, UBL is also at the forefront of delivering seamless digital payment solutions for its customers.

Haider Wahab speaking at the occasion said “We are pleased to sign up UBL for NIFT ePay services, enabling UBL account holders to make payments and also allowing UBL to offer online collections to its corporate and business relationships through NIFT ePay Platform. UBL maintains its niche in the financial services space and is a leader in digitizing payments, we believe that the partnership with NIFT will enable new use cases for the market.”