UET’s Khushal Riaz reaches to U-19 National Squash Championship final

F.P. Report

Lahore: Khushal Riaz Khan of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has qualified for the final of the All Pakistan Under-19 Squash Championship. In the semi-final, he defeated Tayyab Rauf of Punjab 3-1.

The All Pakistan Under-19 Squash Championship organised by COMBAXX sports kicked off on Saturday at the Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore, with 16 top-ranked players from across Pakistan taking part in the championship. Khushal Riaz Khan, student from the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar defeated Muhammad Ammad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 in the first round. Khushal faced Hammad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the quarter finals and won with 3-0 conveniently.

Khushal Riaz competed against Punjab’s Tayyab Rauf in the semi-finals of the championship on Monday. Rauf won the first set of the game by 10-12 but after that Tayyab Rauf was unable to withstand Khushal’s aggressive game and Khushal defeated Tayyab Rauf by 3-1 to qualify for the championship final. Khushal’s score in three sets of semi final was 11-5, 11-3 and 11-2. The final of the tournament will be played on Tuesday in which Khushal Riaz will face Ashab Irfan of Punjab.

It is worth mentioning that Khushal Riaz Khan has represented Pakistan in various International Squash Championships including US Junior Open, British Junior Open, Canadian Junior Open, Japan Junior Open, Qatar Junior Open and Malaysia Junior Open. He has also won the under-19 Squash championship organised by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khushal thanked the administration of UET and his coach Amjad Khan former world No. 11 for providing him all support to achieve his goals in Squash.