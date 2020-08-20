UFOs spotted over skies in Sydney

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: Stunned locals in Sydney spotted a series of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) over the skies of the city.

The spectators, who lived from the NSW south coast to Sydney, reported seeing the strange lights during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They residents said they weren’t sure what they’d seen but some speculated it might have been satellites or even a UFO.

But the sighting was later put down to Elon Musk’s recent Starlink satellite constellation launch by SpaceX.

One caller said the strange lights looked like they were ‘the width of a full moon’. Another NSW resident said he thought he was looking at a space station.

‘I thought it was a space station, I thought the sun was hitting on it but then it was moving a lot slower than the space station usually does,’ he said.

Meanwhile others joked it was aliens but after seeing the state of Earth in 2020 they decided to go home.

The lights could also be seen in England where Keith Mayoh managed to get footage before posting it to Twitter.

‘In (the) garden about an hour ago and saw an object floating across the sky west>east. Too slow for a plane, no sound, sun glimmered off it,’ he wrote.

‘Could be a weather balloon def (sic) not a kid’s balloon but looked oblong. Seemed to slow down at one point.’

Space expert Dr Brad Tucker said that satellites can only be seen from Earth two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

‘It doesn’t happen that often, people usually see them a lot when they’re first launched. The lower they start and the closer to earth, the brighter they are’ he said.

‘Australia usually is in a good position for sightings when the launch is in Florida because of the movement of the planet. We are usually among the first to see them.’

SpaceX plans to launch at least 2,200 satellites over the next five years in order to offer a global broadband service covering even the most remote areas of the world.