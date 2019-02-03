UK aircraft crash kills 1

LONDON (AA): A 50-year-old man has been killed in a light aircraft crash in Belcham Walter, England, British police said Sunday.

The police had been contacted around 11:50 local time about the crash, a statement from Essex police said.

Emergency services earlier said they were called after a “serious incident” near the border between Essex and Suffolk.

“We were called to reports of a light aircraft in distress at Belcham Walter just before 11.50 a.m. on February 3,” Essex police said.

“Officers attended and, sadly, a man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene,” it added.