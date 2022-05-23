UK and Lithuania sign declaration on strengthening defense cooperation

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Secre-tary Liz Truss and her Lith-uanian counterpart Gabrie-lius Landsbergis agreed to greater security and economic cooperation between their two countries – in the face of growing aggression from malign regimes. This is stated in a statement released on Monday by the British Foreign Office.

Their signing of a Joint Declaration marks 100 years of bilateral relations between the two nations and helps further the UK’s global network of liberty.

The Declaration will build on the current defence cooperation the countries share as NATO allies and will increase resistance to threats, including from Russia and China.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted Lithuania in a landmark speech at Mansion House last month as a country which China had tried to bully economically. Today she praised Lithuania for standing up to this coercion.

Lithuania is also a front-line state in the fight against Putin’s appalling barbarism in Ukraine.

Speaking at the signing of the Joint Declaration, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The UK and Lithuania are two countries which believe in freedom and sovereignty, and who stand up to authoritarian regimes in Europe and across the world. We stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal, barbaric war.”

“I have immense admiration and respect for Lithuania and I am delighted that today we are deepening our defence and security relationship, and forging greater opportunities for trade and investment through this Joint Declaration.”

Both the UK and Lithuania have shown huge support for their Ukrainian ally in its brave fight for freedom.

The UK has inflicted tough and far-reaching sanctions on Russia. This, coupled with Lithuania’s decision to cut off all Russian oil and gas, are helping to cripple Putin’s war machine.

The Declaration signed today also seeks to build closer trade opportunities, counter organised crime, tackle climate change and promote people-to-people links between the UK and Lithuania.

