UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy to Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): The United Kingdom has appointed Richard Lindsay as its new Special Envoy to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the British government, Lindsay previously served as Deputy Head of the Afghanistan and Pakistan Department at the UK Foreign Office.

Although the caretaker government has not yet commented on the appointment, analysts view this move as a positive step toward strengthening Afghanistan’s relations with European countries.

The UK government’s statement notes: “Richard Lindsay was appointed UK Special Envoy to Afghanistan in June 2025. He has been Deputy Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2022. He has served overseas as British High Commissioner to Brunei and had postings in Brazil, Australia and Zimbabwe.

Salim Paigir, a political analyst, said: “The UK is a major European power, and by appointing a special envoy for Afghanistan, they are signaling a desire for deeper engagement. This could encourage other European nations to send representatives to the Islamic Emirate and reopen their embassies in Afghanistan.”

The statement further outlines the Special Envoy’s responsibilities, which include engaging with the authorities on UK priorities such as counterterrorism, human rights, and humanitarian aid, as well as collaborating with regional countries to pursue shared objectives regarding Afghanistan.

Responsibilities of the UK Special Envoy to Afghanistan:

• Engage with the Taliban on UK priorities, including counterterrorism, human rights, and access to humanitarian aid

• Support dialogue toward more inclusive governance in Afghanistan

• Build connections with various segments of Afghan society, including women and religious and ethnic minorities

• Coordinate with regional countries to pursue shared goals on Afghanistan

Another political analyst, Moeen Gul Samakni, said: “Not long ago, the UK Ambassador to Afghanistan visited to deliver supplies to the current government. The upcoming UN meetings will likely address these issues, some of which involve conditions set by both the United Nations and the Islamic Emirate.”

This move by the UK comes as regional countries expand their engagement with Afghanistan. Previously, Kazakhstan also appointed Yerkin Tukumov as its Special Envoy to Afghanistan.