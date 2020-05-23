UK charges 5 with murder of Muslim woman in shooting

LONDON (AA): Three more men were charged on Friday night with the murder of Aya Hachem, a Muslim woman shot dead in broad daylight in Blackburn, England on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said Uthman Satia, 28, Judy Chapman, 26, and Kashif Manzoor, 24, were charged for 19-year-old Hachem’s murder.

The police announced earlier on Friday that two men had been charged: Feroz Suleman, 39, and Abubakir Satia, 31.

The total number of people charged is now five.

They will be charged for Hachem’s murder as well as the attempted murder of a man who was not the intended target in the incident. Police said two shots were fired, one hit a building and the other killed Hachem.

Hachem, a Lebanese-British Muslim, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting as she was out for grocery shopping.

Her parents said in a statement: “We are absolutely devastated by her death and would like to take this opportunity to plead with any members of the public who may have any information however small that may bring those responsible to justice.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin said: “While we have now charged people in connection with Aya’s murder, our inquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward to assist with our investigation so far and to continue to encourage people to come and speak to us if they have information.