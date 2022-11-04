KABUL (TOLONews): The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland donated around $28 million in emergency funds ahead of winter in Afghanistan.

The World Food Programme announced that the funds will be spent to aid Afghan people facing food insecurity this winter.

“The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of GBP25 million (approximately US$28.8 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The funds will go towards WFP’s emergency operations for 15 million Afghan people facing food insecurity this winter.” Meanwhile, economists believe that in the short-term, humanitarian aid is useful for the country’s citizens, but it has not decreased poverty in the country.

“”Humanitarian aid does not help anything because it is consumed, and it cannot prevent poverty in the country, “said Abdul Naseer, an economist.

“The aid that that has been provided so far has been a victim of a lack of serious monitoring and control and has not been able to play a role in improving the country’s situation, and we cannot expect it to prevent this crisis,” said Shaker Yaqobi, an economist.

The deputy minister of Economy welcomed this humanitarian aid and asked the international community to increase aid to Afghanistan.

“Humanitarian aid should change the direction of development and development aid so that serious steps can be taken in the field of job creation and the eradication of poverty,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of Economy.

