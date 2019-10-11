UK, EU to start intensive talks for Brexit deal

LONDON (AA): The EU and the U.K. government have agreed Friday to open intensive “tunnel” negotiations to reach a Brexit deal next week.

The agreement to accelerate talks in a bid to secure a deal came following a meeting between British Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier reportedly received the green light to start crunch talks with British officials.

“Be patient,” Barnier told reporters after the meeting.

He said: “Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience.”