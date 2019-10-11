thumbs_b_c_26490a4b87c62c1bf0f1c5c74617e90d

UK, EU to start intensive talks for Brexit deal

The Frontier Post / October 11, 2019

LONDON (AA): The EU and the U.K. government have agreed Friday to open intensive “tunnel” negotiations to reach a Brexit deal next week.

The agreement to accelerate talks in a bid to secure a deal came following a meeting between British Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier reportedly received the green light to start crunch talks with British officials.

“Be patient,” Barnier told reporters after the meeting.

He said: “Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience.”

