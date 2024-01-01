UK export license suspension won’t have ‘material’ impact on Israel, minister says

LONDON (Reuters): Britain’s defense minister John Healey said the country’s suspension of 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel will not threaten Israel’s ability to defend itself.

“It will not have a material impact on Israel’s security,” he told Times Radio on Tuesday, the day after the suspension was announced.

Britain’s chief rabbi criticised the government’s decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel.

“It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licences,” Ephraim Mirvis said on X.

He said the move would bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

“Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies,” Mirvis said. “It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond.”

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday that the government had suspended 30 of 350 British arms export licences with Israel due to a risk the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.