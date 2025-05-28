UK foreign minister calls situation in Gaza ‘indefensible’

SYDNEY (Reuters): UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Friday the deteriorating situation in Gaza was “indefensible,” repeating calls for a ceasefire.



“The sight of children reaching for aid and losing their lives has caused consternation over much of the world. And that is why I repeat my call today for a ceasefire,” Lammy said in a joint news conference with the Australian defense minister in Sydney.



“The deteriorating situation we’ve seen in Gaza over the last few weeks is indefensible.”