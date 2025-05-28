SYDNEY (Reuters): UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Friday the deteriorating situation in Gaza was “indefensible,” repeating calls for a ceasefire.
“The sight of children reaching for aid and losing their lives has caused consternation over much of the world. And that is why I repeat my call today for a ceasefire,” Lammy said in a joint news conference with the Australian defense minister in Sydney.
“The deteriorating situation we’ve seen in Gaza over the last few weeks is indefensible.”
UK foreign minister calls situation in Gaza ‘indefensible’
