UK Foreign Secretary, DMP Dar discuss Pak-India tension, bilateral cooperation: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad to discuss Pak-India tension.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the two leaders had detailed discussions on the recent situation in South Asia, especially the Indo-Pak ceasefire. Deputy Prime Minister briefed the British Foreign Secretary on India’s unprovoked and aggressive actions.

Ishaq Dar termed the Indian actions as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter and the principles of inter-state relations. Foreign Office Spokesperson said DPM clarified that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Dar said that Pakistan’s response was limited, targeted and proportionate to avoid civilian casualties.

Deputy PM appreciated UK’s constructive and positive role in reducing tensions. Shafqat Ali Khan said the parties stressed the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region. Foreign Office Spokesperson said the two leaders also had extensive discussions on Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in trade, economic cooperation and development partnership.

Dar appreciated the valuable support of the UK in the areas of education, health and climate resilience. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including climate change and sustainable development.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the historic and long-standing relations between Pakistan and the UK, based on mutual respect, shared values and strong people-to-people ties. The visit of the British Foreign Secretary reflects the strong and multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the UK and their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges, Foreign Office Spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that he discussed the menace of terrorism with the leadership in Pakistan during an online meeting as Islamabad had been the victim of the worst terrorism in recent times. To a question whether Indian shared the proof of Pakistan’s involvement in Pahagam attack in Indian held Kashmir, British Foreign Secretary was of the view that India may not share national security affairs with UK.

He said discussions were underway on continuing the ceasefire during the visit to Pakistan. British FM said talks were underway with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on his visit to Pakistan. David Lammy said Britain wants the ceasefire between Pakistan and India to continue, adding that for the ceasefire to continue, the relations between the two countries must be good.

British Foreign Secretary said Pakistan and India were both long-standing friends of UK.

UK Foreign Secretary claimed he was in contact with the ministers of both Indian and Pakistan. The British Foreign Secretary said he was also in contact with the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and European governments.

David Lammy said the implementation of the ceasefire was essential for regional peace. The British Foreign Secretary wants an environment in which there can be dialogue between the two countries. He said there was unease within the Asian community in Britain due to the tension between Pakistan and India. British Foreign Secretary made it clear that Britain has always been against terrorism. Foreign Secretary David Lammy answered media questions via audio link.